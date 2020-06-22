Maguindanao mayor survives roadside bombing

COTABATO CITY – A town mayor in a hostile town in Maguindanao today cheated death after unidentified suspect set off a roadside bomb in South Upi, Maguindanao Monday afternoon.

South Upi Mayor Reynalbert Insular said his black Mitstubishi pick-up sustained minor damage after a powerful improvised bomb went off at past 3 p.m. at the back of the town hall.

Insular was from Cotabato City and had just arrived in South Upi. He decided to stay home and his driver was to park the pick-up vehicle at the back of the town hall when the bomb went off.

The driver escaped unhurt.

Insular believed he was the target of the bomb attack, the second since he was elected town mayor in 2016.

“I have no enemies,” he told reporters.

Police investigation continues. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

South Upi, an upland town in Maguindanao is situated near the border with Sultan Kudarat province and site of hostilities between involving claimants of vast tract of lands.