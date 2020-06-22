  Monday Jun, 22 2020 08:24:50 PM

Maguindanao mayor survives roadside bombing

Breaking News • 17:45 PM Mon Jun 22, 2020
74
By: 
Ferdinandh Cabrera and Edwin O. Fernandez
The mayor's pick-up vehicle and the blast site. Photos from FB wall of Jay Nable)

COTABATO CITY  – A town mayor in a hostile town in Maguindanao today cheated death after unidentified suspect set off a roadside bomb in South Upi, Maguindanao Monday afternoon.

South Upi Mayor Reynalbert Insular said his black Mitstubishi pick-up sustained minor damage after a powerful improvised bomb went off at past 3 p.m. at the back of the town hall.

Insular was from Cotabato City and had just arrived in South Upi.  He decided to stay home and his driver was to park the pick-up vehicle at the back of the town hall when the bomb went off.

The driver escaped unhurt.

Insular believed he was the target of the bomb attack, the second since he was elected town mayor in 2016.

“I have no enemies,” he told reporters.  

Police investigation continues. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

South Upi, an upland town in Maguindanao is situated near the border with Sultan Kudarat province and site of hostilities between involving claimants of vast tract of lands. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Maguindanao mayor survives roadside bombing

COTABATO CITY  – A town mayor in a hostile town in Maguindanao today cheated death after unidentified suspect set off a roadside bomb in South Upi...

The word of God is living and effective

READING 12 KGS 17:5-8, 13-15A, 18

Shalmaneser, king of Assyria, occupied the whole land
and attacked Samaria, which he besieged for...

Faceapp at Tiktok, delikado, may security risk, ayon sa PNP-12 cyber crime unit chief

Mahigpit na nagpaalala ang PNP Cybercrime Unit sa lahat ng netizens na nahuhumaling na sa paggamit ng Faceapp maging ang Tiktok dahil sa...

Bomber wanted for Isulan bombings arrested in Maguindanao  

COTABATO CITY --- The police arrested in Maguindanao province Sunday a senior member of the Dawlah Islamiya implicated in two deadly bombings in...

Woman dies, 12 others hurt in Wao, Lanao Sur highway mishap on dad's day

CARMEN, North Cotabato -- PATAY ANG ISANG BABAE HABANG SUGATAN ANG LABING DALAWA KATAO MATAPOS SUMEMPLANG ANG “KOMONG2X” TRUCK NA SINASAKYAN NG...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208