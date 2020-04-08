Maguindanao registers 1st COVID-19 case of man in Matina derby

COTABATO CITY – A 54-year-old man who had travel history to Davao City’s Matina Gallera is the first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Maguindanao, a health official today said.

The Bangsamoro Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 led by Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOH-BARMM) confirmed the report.

MOH-BARMM Minister Dr. Safrullah Dipatuan said the patient, who has diabetes and is hypertensive is now under close hoe quarantine and in stable condition.

In a statement, Dipatuan said contact tracing has been underway to ensure people who had close contact with the patient are receiving medical attention.

As of Monday, Maguindanao has 45 persons under investigation and more than 2,140 persons under monitoring.