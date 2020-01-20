Maguindanao "rido" settled

MAGUINDANAO --- Two feuding Moro clans ended Sunday their bloody “rido” that exacted a number of fatalities on both sides.

Rido means clan war in the Maranaw and Maguindanaon vernaculars.

The rival Guiaman and Guiamalon families, led Gani Guiaman and Ali Guimalon, respectively, forged Sunday a covenant enjoining them to thrive anew as good neighbors without any animosity for each other.

The Guiamelons are identified with the 106th Base Command of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front under Zacaria Guma.

The Guimans belong to the front’s 118 Base Command led by Wahid Tundok.

The peace pact, signed by leaders of both sides during a symbolic rite at the town hall of Rajah Buayan, was brokered by Mayor Yacob Ampatuan, officials of the 33rd Infantry Battalion under the 601st Infantry Brigade and the Maguindanao provincial police office.

Ampatuan said the association of barangay captains in Radjah Buayan also helped resolved the deadly rido.

“Credit, most importantly, has to go to the Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities of the MILF and the government and to top leaders of the MILF in the second district of Maguindanao,” Ampatuan said Monday.

The conflict between the two clans stemmed from squabbles on ownership of arable lands and political differences.

Both families lost a number of relatives in internecine gunfights that ensued as their rido worsened.

Ampatuan said leaders of both clans have assured the municipal peace and order council to work together in restoring normalcy in villages where they figured in hostilities.