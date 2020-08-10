In Maguindanao, some teachers seek donations for bond papers, inks for modules

SOUTH UPI, Maguindanao – Public school teachers of a poor public school here are appealing for help from “Good Samaritans” to provide them bond papes and computer printer inks so they will be ready by August 24 classes under new normal.

Teachers are told to prepare for modules to be used by some public school pupils who do not own computer sets and no internet connection.

These pupils will rely on modules to be prepared by the teacher advisers and must be ready by Aug. 24. However, some teachers, voiced out their concerns about module preparations. Noemi Carino, grade 6 teacher of Sitio Bahar, Barangay Pandan, South Upi, Maguindanao was among the worried teachers.

“We really need bond papers, huge supplies of bond papers because we have high number of enrollees who will be provided with modules in hard copies,” Carino said. Nemia Ramogon, pre-school teacher also of Barangay Pandan, said with no supply from the schools division, public school teachers are relying on donations.

“I hope people with big hearts can provide us bond papers,” Ramogon said, adding that to date many of her colleagues are still in a quandary as to how to do modular classes without their physical presence and those of their pupils. Barangay Pandan is an upland village of South Upi where roads turned into muddy pond during heavy downpour.

This is one of the many communities across the province and in the Bangsamoro Region trying to adjust to new normal of teaching method and lack of resources hamper them. Some teachers are afraid they might shell funds out of their pocket to buy printing materials.

In modular method of teaching, some teachers are worried how can they respond to queries of pupils since many of their parents, are sadly, “no read no write” or unable to read and write. Food if the pupils have elder siblings who are at least able to read and write to help them, some teachers said.

“It is a dilemma we are facing and we see no clear answers that are coming,” another teacher, asking she remained unidentified, said.

Sheilla Mae Blasurca, incoming Grade 10 student in Barangay Pandan, said many of her classmates have no internet gadgets.

She said the use of modules might be difficult for them as they have to go to school every Monday to take the hard copies of modules, bring them at home and study. “Who will answer our questions in the modules if our teacher is not in front of us?” Blasurca asked. She got no answers. (FC)