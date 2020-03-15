Maguindanao town councilor, companion die in Kabacan ambush
KABACAN, North Cotabato - A municipal councilor of Datu Montawal, Maguindanao was slain in an ambush by still unidentified gunmen near a hospital in Barangay Kayaga Sunday morning.
Lt. Colonel Bernard Tayong, speaking for North Cotabato police, identified the slain councilor as Ruben "Udzi" Mindalagat who died on the spot. His companion, Mokamad Mindalagat, was pronounced dead on arrival at Albutra hospital, about 20 meters away from the ambush scene.
The two were from Kabacan public market wheere they bought food supplies and were heading for home on board a black Honda Fit when ambushed at 10:30 a.m. by gunmen on separate motorbike using M-16 armalite rifle.
Major Peter Pinalgan, Kabacan town police chief, said investigation was still going on while the victims were taken by thier relatives and buried according to Islamic rites.
Mayor Sayadi: Cotabato City under "community quarantine" amid COVID-19
Cotabato City will be on ‘COMMUNITY QUARANTINE’ beginning Monday, March 16, 2020
As part of the preventive measures being implemented in...
Maguindanao town councilor, companion die in Kabacan ambush
KABACAN, North Cotabato - A municipal councilor of Datu Montawal, Maguindanao was slain in an ambush by still unidentified gunmen near a hospital...
If today you hear his voice, harden not your heart
Third Sunday of Lent
Reading 1EX 17:3-7
In those days, in their thirst for water,
the people grumbled against Moses...
Cotabato, Marbel Bishops order masses in main churches only amid COVID-19
COTABATO CITY – The Archdiocese of Cotabato and Diocese of Marbel has cancelled all masses in chapels and told priests to continue Eucharistic...
Sultan Kudarat village councilman nabbed for drug peddling
TACURONG CITY – A village councilor was arrested by joint anti-narcotics and police operatives during anti-drug operation in Columbio, Sultan...