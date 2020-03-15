Maguindanao town councilor, companion die in Kabacan ambush

KABACAN, North Cotabato - A municipal councilor of Datu Montawal, Maguindanao was slain in an ambush by still unidentified gunmen near a hospital in Barangay Kayaga Sunday morning.

Lt. Colonel Bernard Tayong, speaking for North Cotabato police, identified the slain councilor as Ruben "Udzi" Mindalagat who died on the spot. His companion, Mokamad Mindalagat, was pronounced dead on arrival at Albutra hospital, about 20 meters away from the ambush scene.

The two were from Kabacan public market wheere they bought food supplies and were heading for home on board a black Honda Fit when ambushed at 10:30 a.m. by gunmen on separate motorbike using M-16 armalite rifle.

Major Peter Pinalgan, Kabacan town police chief, said investigation was still going on while the victims were taken by thier relatives and buried according to Islamic rites.