Maguindanao town councilor survives assassination attempt

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao – A town councilor of Mamasapano, Maguindanao survived assassination Friday afternoon when gunmen on motorbike ambushed him, police said.

Speaking over DXMS Radyo Bida, Lt. Colonel Henry Banias, Mamasapano town police chief, identified the victim as Councilor Mastura Bedtigilan Kamidsa, 47, a resident of Barangay Tuka.

Banias said Kamidsa was driving his Toyota Innova vehicle from the Mamasapano town hall heading for Shariff Aguak when gunmen opened fire on him using M-16 Armalite rifle at past 3 p.m.

Injured, Kamidsa managed to continue driving his vehicle up to an Army detachment where he sought for help. Soldiers rushed him to the Maguindanao provincial hospital here.

Responding soldiers found 14 empty shells for M-16 rifle.

Banias said initial investigation showed the possible motive was personal in nature or work related.

He added the local official is already out of danger.

Mamasapano made the headlines in 2015 following the deadly clashes involving an elite police unit and Moro gunmen in what is now known as “Mamasapano encounter.”

Forty-four police and 17 rebels and civilians perished in that incident.

In December last year, Shariff Aguak Vice Mayor Akmad Ampatuan, also survived assassination attempt along the national highway here.

Ampatuan was on his way home with two companions when gunmen on a multicab opened fire on his Toyota Innova at 2 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Police said the motive was work related. (