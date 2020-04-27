Maguindanao town mayor's sub-office attacked by gunmen

COTABATO City - Some 30 armed men went into rampage Monday morning and destroyed the sub-office of Talitay Mayor MOner Sabal in Barangay Gadungan, police said.

Police Major Solaiman Bakal, town’s police chief, said the incident occurred at around 8am today while Mayor Sabal was on his way to the sub-office with his staff.

“No one was hurt since no one has arrived yet, however those person who barged the office destroyed some of the stuffs there,” Bakal said.

A group of peacekeepers from Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Joint-Task Force Ittihad (Peacekeepers) deployed in the area has responded immediately to the sub-office but they were engaged in a short firefight when armed men who barged the office opened fire.

Bakal said based on investigation the armed group to the Sabal's political rival clan, the Ameril clan.

Immediately town police personnel based in Poblacion and troopers of Army from Special Forces arrived this morning to ease the tension.

The feud started during 2019 election.

The first Councilor winner last election, Mayor Moner Sabal, is the incumbent chief executive now upon rule-of-succession when his late father Abdulwahab Sabal was assassinated in February this year in Manila during his attendance at the gathering of municipal mayors called by President Duterte.

His uncle, Montassir Sabal, the elected vice-mayor, was suspended by DILG and has not surfaced since his victory and even during election period.

Both from the warring clan leaders were named by President Duterte under his list of Narco-politicians in Mindanao.

The Sabal’s in 2016 denied the accusations during their media interviews.