Malaysian experts train Bangsamoro leaders on parliamentary governance

COTABATO CITY – Members of the Parliament (MPs) of the Bangsamoro government have undergone a 3-day parliamentary procedures, rules and procedures facilitated by a foreign agency in support to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) moral governance.

BARMM chief Minister Murad Ebrahim said the three day activity that also included MPs staff and personnel will end today, Feb. 24.

Experts provided by the The Asia Foundation through the Australian Agency for International Development (AusAID) facilitated the 3-day activity held at the Bangsamoro Parliament building in Cotabato City attended by members of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA), the interim body that govern the regional government.

It includes session and discussions on the function and composition of the parliament, House rules, legislations, among others and attended by about 120 parliamentarians and MP support staff.

MP Raby Angkal, BTA Secretary General Professor Raby Angkal said the presenters include Dr. Muhammad Sayuti Hassan, senior parliamentary lecturer from Sultab Idris Education University Malaysia, Muhammad Sujuri Abdullah, secretary of the senate parliament of Malaysia at Augustine Leonard Jen, Malaysian parliament research specialist.

Ebrahim lauded the Malaysian government for sending its experts in legislation and parliamentary procedures.