Male gov't employee in Cotabato City tested positive of COVID-19

COTABATO CITY - A 26-year-old man from Cotabato City is the 17th coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient in Region 12 after he was tested positive of the disease Friday.

The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region said his patient number is yet to be released.

He is a government employee and is asymptomatic and remained in stable condition. He has no travel history to areas where there were high cases of COVID-19 positive.

Several people with whom he had close contact with were also placed under 14-day quarantine effective immediately.

Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi today also reiterated the city govenrment's appeal for the public to cooperate, stay at home, use face mask, wash hands regularly and obey task force policies and guidelines.

Below is the DOH-12 situation report/infographics: