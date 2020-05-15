Mamasapano encounter suspect falls in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY – One of the suspects in the costliest and bloody elite police operations in Maguindanao in 2015, dubbed as “Mamasapano encounter,” has been arrested Thursday, police said today.

Lakiman Dawaling, now 70, did not resist arrest, according to Brig. Gen. Manuel Abu, regional director of Police Regional Office in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO-BARMM).

Dawaling is a resident of Barangay Tapekan, Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao but he was arrested at 2:40 p.m. Thursday in Barangay Poblacion, also in Shariff Aguak by police units led by by Maguindanao police director Colonel Arnold Santiago, Lt. Colonel Reynato Mauricio Jr and Capt. Paul Villareal.

Dawaling was speechless when police presented him the warrant for his arrest for charges of direct assault with murder issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 15 in Cotabato City.

Colonel Santiago said the arrest of Dawaling will help bring about justice to the 44 members of Police Special Action Force (SAF) slaughtered by gunmen on January 25, 2015 in Barangay Tukanalipao, Mamasapano, Maguindano.

Gen. Abu said PRO-BARMM will exhaust every means to finally capture the remaining suspects involved in the massacre of SAF 44.

"The operation efforts for this case will be intensified until justice will be fully delivered to the gallant SAF 44," he said in a statement.

The SAF was in Mamasapano to arrest Malaysian bomb expert Zulkifli bin Hir, also known as Marwan, who was reportedly being protected by the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), an ISIS inspired gunmen in Maguindanao, but went horribly wrong.

Marwan, who has a bounty of $5,000,000 from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, was killed in the operation.

After Marwan was killed, the SAF unit tasked to provide security to retreating government forces, was trapped and ran out of ammunition during the day long firefight.