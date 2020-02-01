Man with gun, grenade shot inside Husky Bus in Shariff Aguak

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao – An armed man was injured in a shootout this afternoon inside a Husky bus here while parked at the bus terminal.

A passenger said the man in civilian clothes boarded the bus along the national highway near Maguindanao Electric Cooperative Office in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

At the bus terminal here, all passengers without ticket were told to disembark and secure one at the Husky bus ticket booth.

The man who was seated at the rear most portion of the bus, ignored the call and did not move. He appeared to have slept.

Police from Shariff Aguak town police office arrived and asked the man to disembark. Some passengers who already have tickets secured at Cotabato bus terminal who remained seated were told to move out as commotion ensued between the police officers and the man.

Passengers rushed outside as several gun busts were heard. It was about 2:45 p.m.

The man, according to one of the passengers, appeared to be a police offices due to his “police ring” found in his finger.

The critically injured man was rushed him to the hospital.

Another bus passenger said a group of police officers flagged down the bus near Magelco office and asked the bus driver to allow the man to board.

That man was the same person who was shot inside the bus.

A photo from FB page Maguindanao.spotted, posted another photo showing the shattered glass and the victim's blood at the rear part of Husky bus.

No official police report has been released as of posting.