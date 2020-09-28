Manhunt on for suspect in murder of man-woman siblings in Pikit, North Cotabato

PIKIT, North Cotabato - Police have launched manhunt against a lone gunman who allegedly shot dead a man and his sister in the boundary of Barangays Gli-gli and Poblacion in Pikit Saturday.

Police Captain Mautin Pangandigan, Pikit town police chief, identified the victims as Haizon Lauban Wahab, 35 years old and his sister Bai Puti Lauban-Sinsuat, both from Poblacion Dalican, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

Initial investigation showed, according to Pangandigan, that a lone gunman was believed to have carried the crime by shooting both in the head using cal. 45 pistol.

He said responding policemen brought the victims to the hospital in downtown but were both declared dead on arrival.

Wahab Lauban, the victims’ parents told reporters the two went to Pikit for still unknown reason.

But police said the motive of the attack could be robbery since the victims’ mobile phones and money were missing.

Police probers are still gathering additional evidences against the perpetrator.