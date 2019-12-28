Manobo children benefit from 38th IB mission
COTABATO CITY --- More than a hundred ethnic Manobo grade school children benefited from an outreach mission of the Army’s 38th Infantry Battalion in Pigcawayan town on Christmas Eve.
The initiative, led by Major Welbin Beda of the Foxtrot Company of 38th IB, was assisted by local benefactors and municipal officials.
Soldiers provided children in Barangay Renibon, Pigcawayan with school supplies and drawing books, according to the Division Public Affairs Office of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division.
Personnel of 38th IB’s Foxtrot Company and barangay officials led by Chairwoman Lelita Mangcap also served food and drinks to the Manobo children, stated 6th ID press statement media outlets in central Mindanao received on Saturday.
