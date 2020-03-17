March 18 is special non-working holiday in BARMM
9
COVID-19: Cotabato City issues new guidelines re: lockdown
Now that Cotabato City is imposing a lockdown, new guidelines are now in place for everyone to follow:
1. The 8PM - 5AM Safety and...
March 18 is special non-working holiday in BARMM
COTABATO CITY - Its non working holiday in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao on March 18 as the region commemorate the infamous...
PH placed under state of calamity due to Covid-19
MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a proclamation, placing the entire Philippines under a state of calamity for six...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (March 17, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. Municipal Administrator ng Talitay, Maguindanao, nabaril at napatay sa Datu...