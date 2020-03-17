  Tuesday Mar, 17 2020 09:43:53 PM

March 18 is special non-working holiday in BARMM

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 21:15 PM Tue Mar 17, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Its non working holiday in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao on March 18 as the region commemorate the infamous Jabidah massacre and birth of Moro uprising.

