Marine corporal dead, 12 companions hurt in highway accident

COTABATO CITY --- A Marine corporal died while 12 others were badly injured in a vehicular accident in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao on Wednesday morning.

The 13 personnel of the 2nd Marine Battalion were together on a Kia light truck that flipped and rolled over at a stretch of the Cotabato-Davao Highway in Barangay Alamada, Sultan Kudarat while en route to the public market in Pigcawayan, North Cotabato.

The Sultan Kudarat municipal police identified the fatality as Cpl. Mitra Sucaldito, who died on the spot from injuries he sustained.

Investigators said 12 other Marines ---- Privates 1st Class Niel Ingreso, Jasrel Ambat, Harve Fabro and Ivan Figueroa and Corporals Joel Lagos, Marvin Gatchalian, Robert De Asis, Ian Camporedondo, Jordan Cellio, Ryan Ignacio, Jared Sugagil and Cedrick Javares --- were badly hurt in the accident.

They were immediately rushed to a military hospital in Camp Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao by a police patrol vehicle and ambulances dispatched by the local government units of Sultan Kudarat and Pigcawayan.

Investigators from the Sultan Kudarat municipal police are still trying to determine the cause of the accident.