The Marines are back in Maguindanao's western coasts

COTABATO CITY --- Efforts to protect the fishing grounds along the scenic western seashores of Maguindanao, nesting site of sea turtles, got a boost with the return of the Marines to the area.

Local officials in Datu Blah Sinsuat town in the first district of Maguindanao, among them barangay captains, said in a common statement Friday they are grateful to Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana of the Western Mindanao Command for having returned the Marines to the municipality.

The Marines were first deployed along the connected coastlines of Datu Blah Sinsuat and the adjoining Lebak and Kalamansig towns in Sultan Kudarat province about five years ago and got reassigned last year to the northern part of Maguindanao and in coastal towns in the second district of Lanao del Sur.

Brig. Gen. Jonas Lumawag of the 1st Marine Brigade, Datu Blah Sinsuat Mayor Marshall Sinsuat and Vice Mayor Raida Tomawis-Sinsuat met Wednesday in Barangay Pura, the municipal capital, and talked lengthily about cooperation on domestic peace and security efforts.

The 1st Marine Brigade’s command post is located in Barangay Tugaig in Maguindanao’s hinterland Barira town, the former main enclave of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, now a peace zone.

Datu Blah Sinsuat, covering 13 seaside barangays, is the fishing capital of Maguindanao and now being touted as the most peaceful town in the first district of the province.

Local officials assured Lumawag, while in Barangay Pura, of their support to the peace and security missions of the Marine servicemen now deployed in Datu Blah Sinsuat.

They also agreed to work together in protecting the vast fishing grounds in Datu Blah Sinsuat’s territorial seas.

Divers have been frequenting the diving sites in Datu Blah Sinsuat until its local government unit shut last March its borders with Sultan Kudarat province, Cotabato City and nearby Maguindanao towns as an anti-COVID-19 measure.

All 13 barangays in Datu Blah Sinsuat, including its capital, Barangay Pura, have since been under protective quarantine.

The Marines redeployed in the municipality are now helping the municipal police and the Datu Blah Sinsuat LGU enforce anti-coronavirus containment measures in seaside villages.

Sinsuat, who, as mayor, is also chairperson of the local peace and order council, said one urgent concern his office and the Marines need to address together are the continuing attempts of seafaring smugglers from Sulu and Tawi-Tawi to land cigarettes smuggled from Malaysia to the seacoasts of Datu Blah Sinsuat.

The Datu Blah Sinsuat Municipal police under Major Ronald De Leon and members of the local Bantay Dagat group have foiled several attempts by smugglers to get close to the shores of the municipality in recent weeks.

Lumawag and his subordinate, Lt. Col. Alimudin Pola of the 2nd Marine Battalion, gave the mayor and vice mayor of Datu Blah Sinsuat tokens in recognition of their manifested support to the peacekeeping goals of the 1st Marine Brigade after their initial meeting in Barangay Pura last Wednesday.

Lumawag said he will assign a group of Marines to guard against cigarette smugglers from Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.