Marines take security roles for Cotabato City, BARMM

COTABATO CITY – The Philippine Marines have assumed the roles of Army-led Task Force Cotabato in securing Cotabato City and its immediate environs.

Members of the 1st Marine Brigade, led by Brig. Gen. Jonas Lumawag, on Friday were deployed along entry and exit points of the city, including its tributaries, according to Lt. Colonel Edgardo Vilchez Jr, spokesperson of Joint Task Force Central (JTFC).

Part of the duties of the Marines is the security of city residents and government facilities inside the regional government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Vilchez, also chief of 6th Civil Military Operations Battalion, said a directive from higher headquarters will have part of the 1st Marine Brigade taking the lead role in securing the periphery of Cotabato City effective immediately.

He explained that the area of operation of Joint Task Force Central, under Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon, will be expanded and the 5th Special Forces Battalion will form part of the expansion.

“This is just realignment of troops, a normal military practice in improving its security performance,” he said in a radio interview.

Vilchez assured the public that the Armed Forces, under the leadership of Major Gen. Carreon and Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana will always uphold human rights and civilian supremacy over the military.

He also called on all local government executives to continue working with the Armed Forces for the safety of everyone under its area of jurisdiction.