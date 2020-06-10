Mass killing attempt: 11-year-old boy slain in hacking in Banga, SoCot

KORONADAL CITY – An 11-year-old boy was killed when a male relative went berserk and attacked them with a machete in a massacre attempt at past 6 p.m. Wednesday in Banga, South Cotabato.

Quoting village officials, Radyo Bida Koronadal reported that the hacking took place inside the home of Magno family in Purok Pag-asa, Barrio 3, Rizal, Banga that left six family members injured, including the wife of the suspect identified by police as Pol Bautista.

Police Major Joseph Forro III, Banga town police chief, told Radyo Bida from the crime scene that manhunt had been launched against the suspect.

Bautista, a Blaan, was reportedly under the influence of liquor when he attacked his wife, Monlyn Magno, his son, his father in law and other family members.

Investigation continues.