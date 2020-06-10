Mass killing attempt: 11-year-old boy slain in hacking in Banga, SoCot
KORONADAL CITY – An 11-year-old boy was killed when a male relative went berserk and attacked them with a machete in a massacre attempt at past 6 p.m. Wednesday in Banga, South Cotabato.
Quoting village officials, Radyo Bida Koronadal reported that the hacking took place inside the home of Magno family in Purok Pag-asa, Barrio 3, Rizal, Banga that left six family members injured, including the wife of the suspect identified by police as Pol Bautista.
Police Major Joseph Forro III, Banga town police chief, told Radyo Bida from the crime scene that manhunt had been launched against the suspect.
Bautista, a Blaan, was reportedly under the influence of liquor when he attacked his wife, Monlyn Magno, his son, his father in law and other family members.
Investigation continues.
Mass killing attempt: 11-year-old boy slain in hacking in Banga, SoCot
KORONADAL CITY – An 11-year-old boy was killed when a male relative went berserk and attacked them with a machete in a massacre attempt at past 6...
BARMM LGUs move towards strengthening Moral Governance
COTABATO CITY — The first batch of Local Chief Executives from the different BARMM municipalities have started their training dubbed ‘...
BARMM records 7 new COVID-19 positive
COTABATO CITY – Seven new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reported in the Bangsamoro region as of today, raising the...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (June 10, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. BARMM, nakapagtala ng tatlo pang mga dagdag na kaso ng COVID-19.
2....
P1.7 million worth of shabu seized in PDEA-ARMM bust
MAGUINDANAO --- Anti-narcotics agents seized P1.7 million worth of shabu from a large-scale trafficker who fell in an entrapment operation in Datu...