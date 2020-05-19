May 25 is holiday, says Pres. Duterte
27
May 25 is holiday, says Pres. Duterte
COTABATO CITY - Pres. Duterte declared May 25 as nationwide regular holiday.
...
DA 12 grants P5-K cash aid to 3,897 Lebak farmers
The Department of Agriculture in Region 12 (DA 12) has completed on May 15 the distribution of PhP5,000 cash assistance to 3,897 rice farmers in...
U.S. sends in P10-M medical aid package
THE U.S. government has sent in P10 million ($203,000) more worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies to Philippine...
Polomolok village councilman slain in shooting
POLOMOLOK, South Cotabato - Dead on the spot ang isang barangay kagawad habang sugatan naman ang kasama nitong Barangay Peacekeeping Action TEam (...
Tboli mayor condemns violation of health protocols by 3 Sumifru Phil execs
T'BOLI, South Cotabato- Ikinadismaya ni Mayor Dibu Tuan ang paglabag sa Health Protocols ng tatlong mga personnel ng SUMIFRU Philippines...