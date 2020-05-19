  Tuesday May, 19 2020 11:43:46 PM

May 25 is holiday, says Pres. Duterte

Local News • 21:30 PM Tue May 19, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Pres. Duterte declared May 25 as nationwide regular holiday.

 

