READING 12 PT 3:12-15A, 17-18

Beloved:

Wait for and hasten the coming of the day of God,

because of which the heavens will be dissolved in flames

and the elements melted by fire.

But according to his promise

we await new heavens and a new earth

in which righteousness dwells.

Therefore, beloved, since you await these things,

be eager to be found without spot or blemish before him, at peace.

And consider the patience of our Lord as salvation.

Therefore, beloved, since you are forewarned,

be on your guard not to be led into the error of the unprincipled

and to fall from your own stability.

But grow in grace

and in the knowledge of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ.

To him be glory now and to the day of eternity. Amen.

RESPONSORIAL90:2, 3-4, 10, 14 AND 16

R. (1) In every age, O Lord, you have been our refuge.

Before the mountains were begotten

and the earth and the world were brought forth,

from everlasting to everlasting you are God.

R. In every age, O Lord, you have been our refuge.

You turn man back to dust,

saying, “Return, O children of men.”

For a thousand years in your sight

are as yesterday, now that it is past,

or as a watch of the night.

R. In every age, O Lord, you have been our refuge.

Seventy is the sum of our years,

or eighty, if we are strong,

And most of them are fruitless toil,

for they pass quickly and we drift away.

R. In every age, O Lord, you have been our refuge.

Fill us at daybreak with your kindness,

that we may shout for joy and gladness all our days.

Let your work be seen by your servants

and your glory by their children.

R. In every age, O Lord, you have been our refuge.

ALLELUIAEPHESIANS 1:17-18

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

May the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ

enlighten the eyes of our hearts,

that we may know what is the hope

that belongs to his call.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

GOSPELMK 12:13-17

Some Pharisees and Herodians were sent

to Jesus to ensnare him in his speech.

They came and said to him,

“Teacher, we know that you are a truthful man

and that you are not concerned with anyone’s opinion.

You do not regard a person’s status

but teach the way of God in accordance with the truth.

Is it lawful to pay the census tax to Caesar or not?

Should we pay or should we not pay?”

Knowing their hypocrisy he said to them,

“Why are you testing me?

Bring me a denarius to look at.”

They brought one to him and he said to them,

“Whose image and inscription is this?”

They replied to him, “Caesar’s.”

So Jesus said to them,

“Repay to Caesar what belongs to Caesar

and to God what belongs to God.”

They were utterly amazed at him.