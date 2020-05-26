Mayor offers P300,000 bounty for secretary’s killer

COTABATO CITY --- Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi has offered P300,000 in exchange for information that could lead to the arrest of the killers of her secretary in the city government.

The offer was made via social media hours after two men shot dead Aniceto Rasalan inside an eatery along the Notre Dame Avenue here on Monday morning.

Rasalan, most known here as “Boy Rasalan,” was declared dead on arrival by physicians at the Cotabato Regional Medical Center where he was rushed for treatment.

Guiani-Sayadi, presiding chairperson of the Cotabato City Peace and Order Council, said Tuesday they are now exhausting all procedural measures to determine the exact identities of Rasalan’s killers.

“I will give P300,000 to any informant who can identify the culprits,” she said.

Four years ago, Rasalan was seriously wounded in an ambush by unidentified men in this city.

Police have yet to determine if the murder is related to the previous attempt on his life.

Rasalan was dining inside the Se Hua eatery along Notre Dame Avenue when a man approached and repeatedly shot him in the head with a pistol.

The suspect escaped using a motorcycle parked nearby, driven by an accomplice.

Probers are still trying to identify the culprits with the help of witnesses and barangay officials.