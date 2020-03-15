Mayor Sayadi: Cotabato City under "community quarantine" amid COVID-19

Cotabato City will be on ‘COMMUNITY QUARANTINE’ beginning Monday, March 16, 2020

As part of the preventive measures being implemented in Cotabato City amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the city will be put under community quarantine beginning on Monday, March 16.

Although the city is still free from the deadly virus, the local government deemed it necessary to impose strict precautions considering that it is an open city and people from its nearby towns freely go in and out on a daily basis.

City Mayor Frances Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi says, the city will be under community quarantine and there will definitely be a limit to the movements of people inside the city considering that there has already been a recorded death in a nearby province apart from the nationwide death toll.

“I would like to inform the constituents of Cotabato City that the community quarantine that we will be implementing is just a precautionary measure. We do not want this virus to enter our city and affect our citizens that is why we are doing all we can to assure their safety”, Mayor Guiani-Sayadi said.

While under community quarantine, the people coming in the city will undergo a profiling by the city police. They will be given forms that they will be filling up and that will be surrendered to the authorities while queueing up at the checkpoints. They must also be willing to have their temperatures checked by the thermal scanners that will be made available to our authorities anytime this week.

The following people will be exempted from filling up the profile forms are residents of Cotabato City, those who are not residents but are working inside the city and those who own businesses inside the city, provided that they are able to present identification cards and/or business permits.

The delivery of goods and other commodities will be allowed but still subject to profiling at the checkpoints.

“These are just the initial measures that we will be implementing while under community quarantine. As time passes by and we will need stricter regulations, we will inform the public the soonest possible time”, the mayor added.

Work will not be suspended in the city but government and private institutions are encouraged to implement flexible working hours as heavy flow of traffic at the checkpoints is expected. However, schools are directed to suspend their classes beginning on March 16.

Meanwhile, those who do not have urgent businesses in Cotabato City are discouraged to enter to limit the movements and the interactions of people.

A medical team will also be on stand by at the checkpoints to do the necessary procedures once a person who enters the city has a high body temperature.

Other guidelines include:

1. People are encouraged to stay inside their homes if they do not have important transactions outside. They may come out to work, buy food and medicines, go to the hospital and other urgent matters.

2. Mass gatherings must be cancelled and classes from kindergarten to post-graduate studies will be suspended until after the State of Public Health Emergency has been lifted.

3. Government work will not be disrupted

4. People are required to procure services and buy goods online (if applicable). Online bank transactions are also encouraged.

5. Public transportation will still be available.

6. Cargo deliveries will still be allowed.

7. Jail visitations must also be cancelled.

8. Malls, restaurants, and hotels should establish sanitation zones and mandatory temperature checks should be implemented at the entrance of the establishments.

The following are internal applications for Cotabato City LGU:

1. There will be no flag raisings and retreats on Mondays and Fridays in the local government unit, government agencies and offices within Cotabato City.

2. There will be no personal follow ups in offices but may be done via phone or email subject to connnectivity

3. All approved personal and official travels are hereby revoked.

4. Employees with recent travels to areas with local COVID-19 transmission must undergo self quarantine for 14 days upon arrival and must secure clearance from the City Health Office before reporting back to work.

5. All employees who have flu-like symptoms are prohibited to report for work to the office and shall seek medical consultation and submit a certificate from the City Health Office before reporting back to work.

6. All employees are directed to maintain cleanliness in their respective offices. Hand sanitizers should be made available in the entrance of their respective office for clients and for personal use. Practice regular handwashing by using soap and water.

The city government of Cotabato appeals for the understanding and patience of every resident and every visitor of the city with the strict regulations that the city will be implementing in the following days as all of these are important to our fight against the spread of COVID-19 in Cotabato City. `