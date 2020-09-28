  Monday Sep, 28 2020 08:02:35 PM

Mayor want closure to fatal ambush of municipal councilor

Local News • 11:45 AM Mon Sep 28, 2020
By: 
John M. Unson
The bullet-riddled vehicle of the slain councilor. (Contributed)

MAGUINDANAO --- The mayor of Guindulungan urged the police to investigate extensively on the fatal ambush of a constituent-municipal councilor while on his way to office on Monday morning.

Morsid Lauban, member of the Sangguniang Bayan in Guindulungan town in Maguindanao, died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

Mayor Datu Midpantao Midtimbang, Jr. has urged the Maguindanao provincial police and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region to identify the culprits for prosecution.

Lauban was driving his black Toyota pick-truck  when gunmen, positioned along a stretch of a highway at the border of Maguindanao’s Guindulungan and Talayan towns, opened fire, killing him on the spot.

Two of his companions were wounded in the incident, now confined at the Cotabato Regional Medical Center in Cotabato City.

Midtimbang said Lauban was en route to the town proper of Guindulungan from Cotabato City to attend their Monday flag ceremony at the municipal government compound when he and his companions were attacked.

“I condemn this atrocity. We are hoping for a prompt action on this by authorities,” said Midtimbang, chairperson of the inter-agency, multi-sector Guindulungan municipal peace and order council.

He said their local government unit will cooperate in helping determine the identities of the ambushers.

 

