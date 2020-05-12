MBHTE-BARMM teaching and non-teaching personnel to receive emergency allowance

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Governement's Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE-BARMM) will be granting an emergency relief assistance allowance (ERAA) worth P10,000.00 to each of its teaching and non-teaching personnel from across the Bangsamoro region.

The following, who have been in service as of April 1, 2020, shall be qualified for the ERAA grant: regional office employees and staff, teaching personnel, non-teaching personnel, and division personnel (regular/permanent).

In an advisory posted on May 11, MBHTE-BARMM said the releasing of ERAA was in compliance with the Memorandum Order No. 270 series of 2020 released by the Bangsamoro Government's Office of the Chief Minister (OCM) on April 27.

The memorandum states that each of the BARMM's ministry and offices are directed to provide ERAA "not exceeding P10,000.00 per head as additional incentives to your employees during this State of Calamity due to the Covid-19 pandemic."

It further states the ERAA shall be charged against the ministries' Personnel Services Allotments, and the Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE).

Furthermore, the MBHTE-BARMM said it will also release the mid-year bonus of qualified teaching and non-teaching personnel, and this month’s salaries within the second half of May. (Bureau of Public Information)