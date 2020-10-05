MBHTE celebrates World Teachers’ Day, distributes learning materials

COTABATO CITY – In celebration of the World Teachers’ Day, and the formal opening of classes for School Year 2020-2021, the Bangsamoro Government’s education ministry handed over Monday, October 5, Adaptive Learning Materials (ALMs) to various school divisions superintendents in the region.

The materials included kits on Special Education (SPED) for children with special needs, Indigenous People’s Education (IPED), Kinder to Grade-three Mother Tongue Guide (K-3), and Abot Kaalaman sa Bangsamorong Nangangailangan Project (AKAP).

Teaching kits were also distributed to teachers, while health-related supplies and reproduction-related supplies were given to the ministry’s Health and Nutrition Unit (HNU).

“We join the rest of the Philippines and the world in commending the generosity, integrity, and achievements of our beloved teachers,” Minister of Education Mohagher Iqbal said.

“These esteemed men and women have taught and inspired all learners, and protected their right to quality education and skills development,” he added.

This years World Teachers’ Day celebration carries the theme: “Teachers: Leading in Crisis, Reimagining the future” which, Iqbal said, highlights the teachers’ vital role in shaping the education sector in time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The ministry is working hard to work with the restraints current affairs have forced upon us. Nevertheless, we will not overlook the qualms our teachers, parents, and children are feeling at present,” Iqbal said.

Mrs. Felisa Garrigues, secondary department head of Upi Agricultural School, said that despite the difficult situation brought by Covid-19, there is still a need to continue learning.

“Although students are at home, they still need to acquire new learnings and the teachers have already prepared their modules since there was a pronouncement that we won’t have face-to-face contact,” Garrigues said.

Before the opening of classes, the teachers have prepared for home-based learning and produced Teachers Reference Guide, learner’s activity sheets, and Assessment Checklist.

Iqbal said he will assure that the Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education (MBHTE) will establish a ‘quality, balanced, and inclusive education system’ in the Bangsamoro region.

“We will safeguard our teachers, parents, and students’ welfare in these trying times,” he added.