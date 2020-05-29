MCWD announces low water pressure; explains why water bills up the past months
Ipinapaalam ng Metro Cotabato Water District na magkakaroon ng TEMPORARY LOW WATER PRESSURE TO NO WATER, ang mga areas ng:
Sultan Kudarat, Maguinadanao area
Downtown, Cotabato City
Supermarket, Cotabato City
Notre Dame Avenue/College area, Cotabato City
Lugay-Lugay, Cotabato City
Bagua, Cotabato City
Kalanganan Mother-Bucana, Cotabato City
Dap-Dap, Cotabato City
Campo Muslim, Cotabato City
Tukananes, Cotabato City
Datu Siang, Cotabato City
Simula 9:00 a.m. ng June 1, 2020 hanggang 5:00 a.m. ng June 2, 2020
Ito ay dahil sa gagawing preventive maintenance activities, sa pamamagitan ng paglilinis ng flocculation at clarifier tank ng Bulk Water Treatment Plant sa Macaguiling, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.
Kasabay na rin dito ang pag-install ng additional strainer ng Production Team ng Metro Cotabato Water District.
Sisikapin ng Bulk Water Supplier na mapadali ang nasabing paglilinis.
Hinihikayat ang mga concessionaires na ugaliing mag-imbak ng tubig para mayroong magagamit sa panahon ng mga kalamidad o eventualities tulad nito.
Maraming salamat po sa inyong pang-unawa.
The MCWD management also explained why water bills went up the past few months.
See announcement below
