MCWD implements contact tracing, other measures to help prevent COVID-19
COTABATO CITY - In compliance to Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi's Executive Order 356, the Metro Cotabato Water District starts...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (July 25, 2020)
HEADLINES:
1. 2 DRUG PEDDLERS huli, mahigit 1 milyong pisong shabu, nakumpiska sa Pigcawayan, North...
Lanao Sur's pandemic-affected Wifi project to resume soon
COTABATO CITY --- The implementation of the “Free Wifi for All” project in Lanao del Sur that got stalled due the COVID-19 pandemic will resume...
Bangsamoro lawmakers push for added incentives for health workers in BARMM
COTABATO CITY - A resolution urging the Office of the Chief Minister and the Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region to provide...
5 new COVID cases in BARMM as total confirmed patients reaches 416
COTABATO CITY - The health ministry of the Bansamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao has recorded a total of 416 confirmed COVID-19 patients across the ...