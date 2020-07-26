  Sunday Jul, 26 2020 03:19:26 AM

MCWD implements contact tracing, other measures to help prevent COVID-19

Local News • 20:15 PM Sat Jul 25, 2020
MCWD news release/advisory

COTABATO CITY - In compliance to Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi's Executive Order 356, the Metro Cotabato Water District starts implementing measures to help prevent he spread of coronavirus disease.

Image may contain: text that says 'Metro Cotabato Water District DATA PRIVACY ACT COMPLIANT NOTICE The Metro Cotabato Water District (MCWD) in line with Republic Act 10173 or the Data Privacy Act of 2012, is committed to protect and secure personal information obtained in the performance of its duties. The establishment collects the following personal information relevant advancement of protocols precautionary measures against COVID-19. The collected personal information will kept/stored and accessed by authorized personnel not be shared with any outside parties the disclosure is required by, or in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.'

MCWD implements contact tracing, other measures to help prevent COVID-19

