Medical society, humiling na isailalim ang South Cotabato sa ECQ o semi-lockdown
KORONADAL CITY - South Cotabato Medical Society hiniling kay Governor Reynaldo S. Tamayo Jr. na isailalim sa Enhanced Community Quarantine o ECQ ang probinsya dahil sa patuloy na pagtaas ng COVID-19 sa hanay ng mga health frontliner.
Narito ang listahan ng mga ospital at ang mga health worker na ngayon ay naka-quarantine matapos ma exposed sa COVID-19 patients.
1. South Cotabato Provincial Hospital - 15 nursing staff at 2 admin staff
2. Allah Valley Medical Specialist - 37 medical Staff
3. Dr. Pingoy Hospital- 7 medical and Laboratory staff
4. SOCOMEDICS Medical Center- 20 nursing staff and 4 Emergency Room resident physicians
5. Heramil Hospital- 2 Staff
6. Polomolok Municipal Health Office- 4 medical staff
7. Bontuyan Medical clinic- 49 staff
8. Howard Hubbard Memorial Hospital- 20 staff
9. City Health Office Koronadal - 36 out of 55 quarantine