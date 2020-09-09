  Wednesday Sep, 09 2020 09:29:25 PM

Medical society, humiling na isailalim ang South Cotabato sa ECQ o semi-lockdown

HEALTH • 20:00 PM Wed Sep 9, 2020
RADYO BIDA KORONADAL

KORONADAL CITY - South Cotabato Medical Society hiniling kay Governor Reynaldo S. Tamayo Jr. na isailalim sa Enhanced Community Quarantine o ECQ ang probinsya dahil sa patuloy na pagtaas ng COVID-19 sa hanay ng mga health frontliner.

Narito ang listahan ng mga ospital at ang mga health worker na ngayon ay naka-quarantine matapos ma exposed sa COVID-19 patients.

1. South Cotabato Provincial Hospital - 15 nursing staff at 2 admin staff

2. Allah Valley Medical Specialist - 37 medical Staff

3. Dr. Pingoy Hospital- 7 medical and Laboratory staff

4. SOCOMEDICS Medical Center- 20 nursing staff and 4 Emergency Room resident physicians

5. Heramil Hospital- 2 Staff

6. Polomolok Municipal Health Office- 4 medical staff

7. Bontuyan Medical clinic- 49 staff

8. Howard Hubbard Memorial Hospital- 20 staff

9. City Health Office Koronadal - 36 out of 55 quarantine

