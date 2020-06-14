Metro Cotabato Water District announces low water pressure or none at all due to heavy rain

Announcement from Metro Cotabato Water District :

Water Service Advisory

What: Notice of Low Water Pressure to No Water

When: As of 10: 00 pm this evening, June 13, 2020, until further notice

Areas Affected: All service areas

Status of Dimapatoy Treatment Plant and Pumping Station:

As of 10 pm, pumping operations have been reduced to 2 pumps due to high turbidity levels at the Dimapatoy River source

Dahil sa malakas na ulan, ang Dimapatoy Pumping Station ay nagbawas ng pumping operations dahil sa matinding pagkalubog ng tubig dulot ng malakas na pag-ulan. Dahil dito ang lahat ng mga service areas ay maaaring makakaranas ng low water pressure to no water ngaung gabi hanggang bukas, kung magpapatuloy pa rin ang nasabing pagkalubog ng tubig.

Ipinapaala ng MCWD na ugaliing mag-ipon ng tubig upang merong magagamit sa panahon ng kalamidad o eventualities tulad po nito.

Kami pi ay magbibigay ng updates from time to time.

Maraming salamat po.

MCWD Management