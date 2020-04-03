Metro Cotabato Water District on work suspension starting today until April 18
COTABATO CITY - The Metro Cotabato City Water District (MCWD) today announced that starting April 3 up to April 18, temporary work suspension is observed by its workers as the city remains in enhanced community quarantine against coronavirus.
In a statement, MCWD also said that collection of payments was also suspended and that no penalties on late payments apply for bills starting March 16 to April 14, 2020.
For more information about MCWD services, please regularly visit its FB page "MetroCotabato WD."
Metro Cotabato Water District on work suspension starting today until April 18
COTABATO CITY - The Metro Cotabato City Water District (MCWD) today announced that starting April 3 up to April 18, temporary work suspension is...
PNP: Soccsksargen crime rate down 48.76 percent amid COVID-19 health crisis
GEN. SANTOS CITY - Police Regional Office 12 – Crime rate in SOCCSKARGEN deflated Over 48.76% in just 15-days due to Enhance Community Quarantine...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (April 3, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. COTABATO CITY LGU, nagpalabas ng panibagong executive order para sa mas...
GAB chair seeks DOLE, DSWD help for pro-athletes
MANILA – Officials of Games and Amusement Board (GAB) have assured Pinoy boxers, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Muay Thai professional fighters, and...
Rep. Mangudadatu donates farm products for COVID-19 displaced families
COTABATO CITY – This time it came from their own investment and pockets and not from the local emergency funds.
...