Metro Cotabato Water District on work suspension starting today until April 18

COTABATO CITY - The Metro Cotabato City Water District (MCWD) today announced that starting April 3 up to April 18, temporary work suspension is observed by its workers as the city remains in enhanced community quarantine against coronavirus.

In a statement, MCWD also said that collection of payments was also suspended and that no penalties on late payments apply for bills starting March 16 to April 14, 2020.

For more information about MCWD services, please regularly visit its FB page "MetroCotabato WD."