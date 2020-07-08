Mga minor na lumabag sa COVID-19 protocols, hinuli sa Koronadal City
KORONADAL CITY- Bawal pa rin sa mga senior citizen at mga menor de edad na lumabas bilang pagtalima sa guidelines ng Inter-Agency Task Force o IATF dahil sa banta ng COVID-19.
Ito ay ayon kay Koronadal Chief of Police, Lieutenant Colonel Joefel Siason.
Sinabi ito ni Siason matapos kumpirmahin ang paghuli ng mga pulis sa may dalawampung mga menor de edad sa Koronadal kahapon ng madaling araw.
Paliwanag ni Siason nilabag kasi ng mga ito ang protocols sa COVID-19 habang nasa jogging sa mga pangunaying kalye sa lungsod
Ayon kay Siason maliban sa hindi pagsunod sa protocol sa social distancing wala ring suot na face mask ang mga ito.
Matapos pangaralan sa city police station ang mga hinuling menor de edad ay ibinigay naman ng mga pulis sa mga sumundo nilang barangay officials.
Hiniling din ni Siason sa mga magulang na para hindi lalabag sa protocols pangaralan ang kanilang mga anak.
Over 44k rice farmer beneficiaries in Region 12 get cash aid from DA
KORONADAL CITY - The Department of Agriculture (DA 12) has already disbursed more than PhP223-million of its Rice Farmers’ Financial Assistance (...
DOH accredits Lanao Sur's APMC med lab for covid tests
COTABATO CITY—The Department of Health of the national government has accredited the Amai Pakpak Medical Center (APMC) in Marawi City with a...
DENR, MAKIMA stakeholders to plant 2 million trees by 2023
KIAMBA, Sarangani province - The collaborative efforts of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in the municipalities of...
Mga minor na lumabag sa COVID-19 protocols, hinuli sa Koronadal City
KORONADAL CITY- Bawal pa rin sa mga senior citizen at mga menor de edad na lumabas bilang pagtalima sa guidelines ng Inter-Agency Task Force o...
Cotabato Light announces power interruption for July 12
COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced its whole franchise area will experience power on Sunday,...