MGB-12 supports declaring Asik-Asik Falls as NGM

In support to the proposal to declare Asik-Asik Falls as a national geological monument, personnel of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau XII, led by MGB 12 OIC Regional Director Felizardo A. Gacad Jr., visited the wondrous site at Alamada, North Cotabato on December 11, 2019.

OIC RD Gacad and the team ventured on the winding stairs that descends and ascends around the mountain side of the area. A portion of the falls can be seen from afar and only after the team descended that they encountered the majestic falls and its lush greenery that covers the entire landscape.

To preserve and protect the Asik-Asik falls, a comprehensive scientific report presenting the unique geology of the area is submitted to the National Committee on Geological Sciences to support its declaration by the DENR Secretary as a National Geological Monument. Geological monuments are sites that show outstanding features or earth processes considered by geologists and other scientists as worthy of conservation

It was in late 2018 that a study was conducted to establish a detailed geologic interpretation of the evolution of the Asik-Asik landscape through time by conducting geomorphological investigations, geophysical studies, and laboratory analyses of rock samples gathered from the site and its vicinity.

MGB 12 fully supports the proposed geologic site as it will focus on enriching understanding and appreciation of a geological phenomenon. It will also promote scientific and educational purposes as well as a potential ecotourism destination that is beneficial to the Local Government Unit of Alamada and its constituents and to the country as a whole.