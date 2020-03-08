Miguel lauds court for Quo Warrant decision, stresses public office is public trust
KORONADAL CITY- “Public office is a public trust.”
Ito ang sinabi ni Koronadal City Vice Mayor Dr. Peter Miguel sa interview ng DXOM Radio Bida.
Nagpasalamat din siya sa korte dahil sa paglabas ng desisyon laban kay incumbent Mayor Eliordo Ogena.
Nanindigan si Miguel na hindi kwalipikado bilang Mayor si Ogena dahil diskwalipikado ito ayon sa Local Governement Code o RA 7160.
Ayon kay Miguel, karapatan ng mga taga Koronadal na malaman ang katotohan at dahil dito nagsampa siya ng petisyon. Isa umano itong moral obligation sa lahat na taga koronadal na mag sampa ng petisyon.
Sinabi ni Miguel na walang problema kung sakaling uupo bilang Mayor si Former Governor Dodo Pingoy. Ang posisyon ay bukas sa lahat basta kwalipikado ayon sa batas.
Tinutumbok ni Miguel ang nauna nang desisyon ng Supreme Court laban kay Ogena na ito ay “engaged in unlawful, dishonest, immoral, and deceitful conduct.” Dahil dito ay hindi na maaring mag notaryo si Ogena.
Nabatid na ayon sa Local Government Code of 1991, diskwalipikado sa pagtakbo sa halalan ang sinuman na tinatamaan ng ganitong probisyon: “Those sentenced by final judgement for an offense involving moral turpitude and those removed from office as a result of an administrative case.”
