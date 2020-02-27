MILF official warns members against unauthorized carrying of guns

COTABATO CITY – Officials of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) have reminded its members to refrain from traveling with their firearms without authority from the MILF leadership.

Von Al Haq, MILF Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF) spokesperson, said proper coordination between MILF leadership and the Philippine government ceasefire panel should be secured before armed MILF can go out of their camps in Mindanao.

Al Haq issued the appeal after about 40 MILF-BIAF were held by police authorities in Talakag, Bukidnon for traveling with firearms, grenades and bullets without coordination with government law enforcers.

He said the MILF leadership will conduct an impartial investigation and those who violated the organization policies will be penalized accordingly.

The 40 MILF members were allowed to leave the Talakag municipal police station after the office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process issued clarificatory statement.