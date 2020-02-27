  Thursday Feb, 27 2020 12:44:15 AM

MILF official warns members against unauthorized carrying of guns

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 16:15 PM Wed Feb 26, 2020
48
By: 
Elmer Advincula/contributor
Police in Talakag, Bukidnon inspect the guns seized from MILF members (seated) . They were held for unauthorized carrying of guns outside camps. (Talakag PNP)

COTABATO CITY – Officials of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) have reminded its members to refrain from traveling with their firearms without authority from the MILF leadership.

Von Al Haq, MILF Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF) spokesperson, said proper coordination between MILF leadership and the Philippine government ceasefire panel should be secured before armed MILF can go out of their camps in Mindanao.

Al Haq issued the appeal after about 40 MILF-BIAF were held by police authorities in Talakag, Bukidnon for traveling with firearms, grenades and bullets without coordination with government law enforcers.

He said the MILF leadership will conduct an impartial investigation and those who violated the organization policies will be penalized accordingly.

The 40 MILF members were allowed to leave the Talakag municipal police station after the office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process issued clarificatory statement.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

"Sukarap" pinasok ang bahay ng isang Senior Citizen; biktima hinampas pa ng bote sa ulo

KORONADAL CITY- Nagpapagaling na sa pagamutan ang isang senior citizen matapos na napagtripan ng mga menor de edad, o mas kilalal na "Sukarap" sa...

MILF official warns members against unauthorized carrying of guns

COTABATO CITY – Officials of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) have reminded its members to refrain from traveling with their firearms...

436 of 543 villages in North Cotabato now drug cleared

COTABATO CITY - An inter-agency oversight committee has declared “drug cleared” 436 of the 543 barangays in North Cotabato province.

The...

Japan, IOM, UNFPA embark on pro-BARMM projects

COTABATO CITY --- The Japanese government and two international donor outfits are to embark on solar electrification and women empowerment...

BARMM to implement P1.3-B road projects in 63 NorCot barangays this year

COTABATO CITY – The Bangsamoro Autonomous government will implement within this year road projects worth P1.3-billion in the 63 villages of North...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208