MinDA chair’s nephew tested positive to COVID-19

KIDAPAWAN CITY – A newphew of Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) chair Emmanuel Piñol has been tested positive to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) while serving as frontliner in North Cotabato.

Shane Matthew Piñol works as member of the North Cotabato’s “Sagip Cotabateño” who assisted returning North Cotabateños coming from COVID-19 high risk areas.

“A young member of the Piñol Family has tested positive of COVID 19,” Sec. Emmanuel Piñol, chair of Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), said in a statement, referring to his 20-year-old nephew.

Shane, the second child of former North Cotabato Board Member Socrates Piñol, is now in a government isolation facility in Kidapawan City.

He is one of the government workers involved in the “Sagip Stranded” program of North Cotabato which rescued thousands of residents and Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROF) from the province stranded in Metro Manila during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The MinDA chief believed it was apparently during one of these rescue missions that young Shane contacted the virus.

His father, Socrates, said Shane is a healthy young man and right after the tests showed that he was COVID positive, he submitted himself for isolation.

Since he is employed by the provincial government, Shane lives alone in a house near the provincial capitol and was not in contact with other members of the family.

In fact, he was not present in the last gathering of the family on Sunday, Father’s Day.

A thorough contact tracing and tests are now conducted by our health authorities on people Shane was in contact with prior to his tests.

“We all pray for Shane’s fast recovery...We also ask his friends and acquaintances with who he had previously mingled with to come forward and submit to tests,” Sec. Piñol said.

“While this incident saddens us, it will not stop our family from fulfilling our commitment to serve the people,” he added.

Sec. Piñol talked to Shane by phone Thursday afternoon where the young patient assured his uncle that he feels fine inside the isolation facility.

“Shane in high spirits!,” the MinDA chief said of Shane who said he has no fever and feels nothing unusual in his body.

He said he has also listed down the names of all the people he mingled with shortly after he was involved in the rescue missions for LSIs and ROFs.

The Piñols asked for prayers for Shane’s immediate recovery.