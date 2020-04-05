MinDA chair Sec. Pinol: "Manok Pinoy" for our COVID 19 frontliners

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Heto Na, Lechon Manok Pinoy

From the free-range area, our farm workers prepared 50 Lechon Manok Pinoy for our medical frontliners in 10 hospitals in Kidapawan City, Pres. Roxas, Antipas, Kabacan, Mlang and Tulunan.

This is the second Sunday that we will show support to our frontliners by giving out roasted free range chicken from our farm in Kidapawan City.

This is our family's modest contribution to the campaign against the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Next week, upon the suggestion of my children - Board Member Dra. Maria Krista Piñol-Solis, Dra. Josa Bernadette and Bernhart Immanuel - dadagdagan namin ng Arroz Caldo.

Sana makapagbigay ng lakas sa inyo itong payak na regalo para sa inyo mga frontliners!