MinDA chair Sec. Pinol: "Manok Pinoy" for our COVID 19 frontliners
KIDAPAWAN CITY - Heto Na, Lechon Manok Pinoy
From the free-range area, our farm workers prepared 50 Lechon Manok Pinoy for our medical frontliners in 10 hospitals in Kidapawan City, Pres. Roxas, Antipas, Kabacan, Mlang and Tulunan.
This is the second Sunday that we will show support to our frontliners by giving out roasted free range chicken from our farm in Kidapawan City.
This is our family's modest contribution to the campaign against the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Next week, upon the suggestion of my children - Board Member Dra. Maria Krista Piñol-Solis, Dra. Josa Bernadette and Bernhart Immanuel - dadagdagan namin ng Arroz Caldo.
Sana makapagbigay ng lakas sa inyo itong payak na regalo para sa inyo mga frontliners!
3 mga bahay, sinunog sa Banga, South Cotabato
KORONADAL CITY - Natupok ng apoy ang tatlong bahay sa Purok Mainuswagon, Brgy. Kusan, Banga, South Cotabato matapos sadya umanong sunugin alas 7:...
BARMM to help private workers displaced by quarantine process
COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro government has allocated cash grants for non-government workers displaced by the anti-COVID-19 quarantine in five...
MinDA chair Sec. Pinol: "Manok Pinoy" for our COVID 19 frontliners
KIDAPAWAN CITY - Heto Na, Lechon Manok Pinoy
From the free-range area, our farm workers prepared 50 Lechon Manok Pinoy for our medical...
New bridge connects former Abu Sayyaf lair to trading centers
COTABATO CITY --- The COVID-19 pandemic did not deter Gov. Jim Salliman from replacing with an all weather bridge a dangerous footbridge...
Police major survives ambush in Maguindanao
SULTAN KUDARAT, Maguindanao -- A police major and his companions survived an ambush Saturday in Barangay Calsada, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao....