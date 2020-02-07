Mindanao Cross celebrates 72nd anniversary
We are 72!
Today, February 6, marks another milestone in The Mindanao Cross history.
The Little Paper with a Big Cause, for the past seven decades, has served as a standard bearer of news for the whole of Cotabato, pioneering in peace reporting and advocating for Muslim-Christian solidarity, and the preservation of the cultures and traditions of Moro, indigenous people, and Christian communities in the country’s south.
It continues to perform this role in the midst of the growing influence of the internet and social media, and the proliferation of “fake news” and “alternative facts” through these electronic communications media.
It remains the oldest running Catholic weekly newspaper in Mindanao and one of the oldest running community newspapers in the Philippines.
Thank you for your continuous patronage!
