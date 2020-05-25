Minister Sinarimbo condemns mortar shelling in Maguindanao that maimed 2 minors

COTABATO CITY - Minister Naguib Sinarimbo of the Bangsamoro region Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG-BARMM) has condemned the mortar shelling in Datu SAudi Ampatuan, that interrupted the Eid'l Fitr celebration and death of two innocent minors on Sunday.

“The victims, like many of us yesterday, were in a celebratory mood, after all, Eid is the biggest and most honored festivity in Islam. These kids, like many of our kids, were in playful mood and celebrating what oftentimes is their first completion of the fast. Little did they know that this would end in a tragedy,” Sinarimbo said.

“This dastardly act is unacceptable and must be investigated and the perpetrators brought to justice,” Sinarimbo said in a statement.

He added: “We cannot continue to accept this unrestrained use of heavy weapons by any party that often fell on the lap of innocent children. We cannot win a war if we continue to lose our children. We cannot secure peace if we lose our humanity. This must end.”