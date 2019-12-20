MIPC statement on Maguindanao massacre verdict

Finally!

Justice is served to the victims and the families of the bloody Maguindanao Massacre which claimed 32 journalist. The biggest single-day casualty among members of the press not only in the Philippines but the entire world.

It took the court almost a decade to hand the decision from one sala to the other with judges inhibiting from the case while aggrieved families were grieving.

We view the decision rendered by Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes who handed the landmark ruling as fair and just.

Now, the case can be considered closed before the bars of justice but the healing among bereaved families linger. But the quest for justice does not end with the verdict of the Maguindanao Massacre case. The media community still awaits the solution of cases involving death and threat among journalists.

We hope however, that after the Maguindanao Massacre, the government and its allied agencies working for the protection of Press Freedom and members of the press continue to work in solving the still unresolved cases.

We, the members of the Mindanao Independent Press Council counts on the support of the government in securing members of the press especially among those perceived to be critical to their interest.

Let the lessons of the bloody massacre be a learning point among media practitioners to assess and prepare safety before going to a coverage.

It is also our hope that those who invite journalists for a coverage will take the cudgels in protecting the members of the fourth estate.

We cannot afford another bloody massacre involving our ranks. Let the justice obtained by the massacre victims be the light of each journalist in the advancement of media safety and security.