MJ joints, shabu seized from 2 minors in Kidapawan City
KIDAPAWAN CITY – Police authorities here arrested today two students engaged in peddling of dried marijuana leaves and suspected shabu during drug buy bust operation.
Police Colonel Ramil Hojilla, Kidapawan City police director, said about 40 sachets containing dried marijuana were seized from the two minors whose names were withheld by investigators.
Hojilla said the dried marijuana leaves has an estimated cost of Php20,000 while two sachets of suspected shabu were estimated to cost Php12,000.
The two were arrested after they agreed to sell marijuana joints to a police undercover agent along Plaridel Street, Kidapawan City at 10 a.m. Hojilla said the operation was a joint undertaking of Kidapawan City police office and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-12) operatives.
2019 Jolo cathedral bombing remembered
Greetings of peace and solidarity.
Last January 27, 2019, ISIS inspired group bombed Mount Carmel Cathedral in Jolo. The twin explosions...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (Jan. 28, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. 25 mga pamilya, nawalan ng tahanan matapos masunog ang nasa 17 mga bahay sa...
Cotabato City lady village chair, 2 others injured in daylight ambush
COTABATO CITY – Unidentified gunmen shot and serious injured Tuesday noon a village chairperson her and her two companion, police said.
Lt...
Blessed are you father, Lord, of heaven and earth
Reading 12 SM 6:12B-15, 17-19
David went to bring up the ark of God from the house of Obed-edom
into the City of David amid...
MJ joints, shabu seized from 2 minors in Kidapawan City
KIDAPAWAN CITY – Police authorities here arrested today two students engaged in peddling of dried marijuana leaves and suspected shabu during...