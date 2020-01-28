MJ joints, shabu seized from 2 minors in Kidapawan City

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Police authorities here arrested today two students engaged in peddling of dried marijuana leaves and suspected shabu during drug buy bust operation.

Police Colonel Ramil Hojilla, Kidapawan City police director, said about 40 sachets containing dried marijuana were seized from the two minors whose names were withheld by investigators.

Hojilla said the dried marijuana leaves has an estimated cost of Php20,000 while two sachets of suspected shabu were estimated to cost Php12,000.

The two were arrested after they agreed to sell marijuana joints to a police undercover agent along Plaridel Street, Kidapawan City at 10 a.m. Hojilla said the operation was a joint undertaking of Kidapawan City police office and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-12) operatives.