Mlang "biking doc" nominee for search for "Modelong Doktor Award"

MLANG, North Cotabato - A municipal doctor from North Cotabato is one of the five finalists for the search for 2020 Outstanding Municipal Health Officer of the Philippines (Modelong Doktor Award).

The search is being managed by the Association of the Municipal Health Officers of the Philippines.

Dr. Glecerio “Jun” Sotea, Mlang municipal health chief, was instrumental in the establishment of the diabetes club and has been promoting healthy lifestyle through exercises and biking among sports minded people.

Sotea, a bike enthusiast, was more known in Mlang as “Dok Siklista” because he uses bicycle in reaching remote villages instead of taking a vehicle or a motorbike.

He was also promoting among young people health lifestyle to prevent obesity and other forms of illness in Mlang.

During the “Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio” campaign of the Department of Health, Sotea led health front liners in searching for children 59 months and below for the anti-polio vaccination.

“I am used to it already since I started being a municipal health officer in the town of Arakan,” Sotea said of his style of rendering health services either by biking or walking.

“We used to walk miles away just to give health services to our people there,” Sotea added.

Serving 13 years as health professional, Sotea had received numerous local, provincial, regional and national recognitions and awards related to health.

These includes the National Red Orchid Awards and Red Orchid Hall of Fame Awards from the Department of Health in support to anti-smoking campaign of the agency that gathered positive response from the smokers in Mlang.

Sotea was also recognized by the Philippine National Red Cross for supporting and implementing the Voluntary Blood Donation Program.

Every year, the doctor also voluntarily donate blood making him one of the “gallooners awardee” of the Philippine Red Cross. “Galloners award” is given to donor who has already given more than a gallon of blood to Red Cross.

The judges will be choosing the top 1 as the Modelong Doctor Awardee which will be disclosed during the AMHOP National Convention held at Bacolod City in April.

Sotea lauded Mlang Mayor Russel Abonado, Vice Mayor Joselito Pinol, town councilors, government servants and the staff of Mlang Rural Health Unit for their support in improving the level of health services, especially the decision to bring health services to the farthest community of Mlang.

Other nominees include Dr. Salome Ferrer-Arenduque of San Felipe, Zambales, Talisay City health chief Dr. Rey Caesar Bautista, Laguna Municipal Health Officer Dr. Girany Andrada-Farenas, Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat municipal health officer Dr. Gilson Las Penas, and Dr. Wendell Marcelo, of Iloilo. (Williamor A. Magbanua)