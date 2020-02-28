Mlang mayor officiates mass wedding to 49 couples

MLANG, North Cotabato -- At least 49 pairs of couples on Friday tied the knot in a mass wedding facilitated and sponsored by the local government unit here.

Mayor Russel M. Abonado, administered the civil rites held at the municipal gymnasium and witnessed by the couples' parents, relatives and friends.

Mayor Abonado said the civil wedding will legally recognize the union of all wedded couples.

This will also serve as thier tools to avail the government services such as the Philhealth, 4P's programs and other programs and projects of the LGU.

Most of the couples that underwent the civil wedding are live in partners and have been living as husband and wife for more than 10 years.

"This will also pave the way for recognizing their children as legitimate since they were already in union through the sacrament of marriage," Mayor Abonado said.

Some LGU officials, including department managers, served as ninongs and ninang. They also shouldered the cakes and simple banquet for the couples and their immediate families.

Mayor Abonado challenged the couples to live a peaceful life and rear thier children based on good values and faith in God.

"May love forever reign in your respective families," Mayor Abonado said. (Williamor A. Magbanua)