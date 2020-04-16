MOH reports no new COVID-19 confirmed cases in BARMM region

COTABATO CITY - Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has no new reported confirmed cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) since last week according to its Ministry of Health (MOH) today, April 15, 2020.

As of April 14, 2020 data from the MOH-BARMM shows that last recorded confirmed case was on April 6, a 54 year-old male from Maguindanao.

Health Minister Dr. Saffrullah Dipatuan said, "of the 8 total positive cases in the region, two (2) are still recovering [...]Sa ngayon, okay ang kanilang mga kalagayan at wala silang mga sintomas na nararamdaman.”

Dipatuan said one is admitted at Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi, while the other one is undergoing strict home quarantine in Maguindanao. Both COVID-19 confirmed patients have been tested and monitored rigidly.

Meanwhile, starting tomorrow, MOH will follow the new classification of COVID-19 patients based from the Department of Health (DOH), identifying Persons Under Investigation (PUI) as Suspect or Probable, and COVID-19 Confirmed for those who resulted positive after laboratory testing.

Suspect is classified as PUIs with COVID-19 with either mild, severe, or critical symptoms who are have not been tested or awaiting results.

“Sila ay suspect dahil hindi sila tested or kaya naman, kahit na-test sila, hinihintay pa lamang ang result. Wala tayong batayan na sabihing positive sila,” he explained.

Furthermore, Probable classification is for PUIs who have been tested, but with inconclusive results. These are patients who underwent rapid testing and have been tested without Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) laboratory examination.

“Kahit mag-positive or maging negative ang resulta mo sa rapid testing, dadaan ka pa rin sa PCR kung gusto mong ma-confirm na talagang positive or negative ang patient,” he said.

To date, the Bangsamoro region has 8,809 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) with 7,268 completing their strict home quarantine. While 264 have been identified as PUIs, with only 64 remaining who are currently undergoing strict home quarantine.

“Nakikita natin na habang ipinapatupad natin ang enhanced community quarantine, bumababa po ito ng bumababa," Dipatuan said.

“Ang gusto nating gawin dito ay tapusin na lamang nila ang kanilang home quarantine at kung sino ang nakakatapos ay puwede nang mawala sa listahan ng mga PUM kasi hindi na po iyong isinasama sa ating reporting ngunit tinututukan pa rin natin sila,” he added.

However, despite all these developments, Dipatuan warned the public of the possibility of second wave infection if the community quarantine will discontinue, and if the people will not follow ECQ guidelines.

“Sa totoo lang, hindi kakayanin ng health system natin ngayon at ang natitirang economy natin kung magkakaroon ng second wave infection," Dipatuan said.

The MOH continually reminds the BARMM constituents to be vigilant in this trying time and continue to practice social distancing, frequent hand washing, and follow the Bangsamoro Inter-Agency Task Force guidelines. (Bureau of Public Information)