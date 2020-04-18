More constituents benefit from Datu Blah Sinsuat relief operations

COTABATO CITY --- More families received rice this week from the local government unit of the seaside Datu Blah Sinsuat town whose residents under quarantine have abundant daily fish supply but lack cereals in homes.

Datu Blah Sinsuat, located in the remote western coast of Maguindanao, is touted as the fishing capital of the province.

The town’s 13 barangays, home to mixed Muslim and Christian residents, have been isolated since March due to the LGU’s closure of the two overland routes connecting villages to Cotabato City as part of its coronavirus quarantine measure.

Besides food rations, LGU officials led by Mayor Marshall Sinsuat also distributed masks on Friday to local residents, among them ethnic Maguindanaon and Teduray villagers in Barangay Tubuan, about two kilometers away from the municipal capital.

The municipal police force has been providing continuing manpower support to the LGU’s relief operations, Sinsuat said Saturday.

The LGU’s campaign to ease the plight of Datu Blah Sinsuat residents displaced by the coronavirus quarantine since March is a joint initiative of the municipal police office, the Maguindanao provincial police office and the 6th Infantry Battalion under the Army’s 603rd Brigade.

Sinsuat said their humanitarian outreach missions also involves the office of the vice mayor and the members of the Sangguniang Bayan.

The Datu Blah Sinsuat LGU has procured exactly 2,000 bags of rice from a legitimate dealer in Cotabato City in the past three weeks for distribution to villagers in the town’s 13 seaside barangays.