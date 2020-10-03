  Saturday Oct, 03 2020 02:22:49 PM

More IEDs found in another abandoned BIFF lair

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 14:00 PM Sat Oct 3, 2020
10
By: 
John M. Unson
The explosives found by soldiers in an abandoned lair of terrorists in Ampatuan, Maguindanao. (From 6th ID Public Affairs Office)

MAGUINDANAO --- Soldiers recovered more improvised explosive devices in another abandoned encampment of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in Ampatuan town Friday.

The BIFF enclave, located in Sitio Talpok in Barangay Salman in Ampatuan, Maguindanao has makeshift shelters enough to accommodate no fewer than 50 members.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Saturday personnel of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion found in one of the BIFF shelters three IEDs, components for home-made bombs and assorted rifle ammunition.

Different units of 6th ID have been clearing Barangay Salman from BIFF presence for almost two weeks now.

Operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, the group, also known as the Dawlah Islamiya, is tagged in all deadly bombings in central Mindanao since 2015.

Soldiers also found last week about a hundred kilos of IEDs, rocket projectiles and mortar rounds convertible to roadside bombs kept in a shanty on a hill in Barangay Salman.

BIFF members are experts in fabricating IEDs that can be detonated from afar using mobile phones.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

More IEDs found in another abandoned BIFF lair

MAGUINDANAO --- Soldiers recovered more improvised explosive devices in another abandoned encampment of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in...

Farmers: Wanton imports cause dip in corn and palay prices  

COTABATO CITY --- Farmers now feel the brunt of the wanton importation of rice and corn, for them the cause of the continuing downslide in domestic...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Oct. 3, 2020)

HEADLINES: 1.   Daan-daang mga magsasaka sa Mlang, North Cotabato, nakilahok sa isinasagawang farmers day protest kahapon, sana daw...

Catamco calls for Congress to review, amend RTL

COTABATO CITY  – After listening to rice farmers’ dilemma, Cotabato provincial Gov. Nancy Catamco today called on Philippine Congress to review...

NDBC COVID WATCH: 23 patients recover; 45 new cases, 26 of whom from Gen.Santos City

COTABATO CITY - May 23 na mga Covid-19 positive sa Region 12 ang gumaling hanggang ngayong gabi.   Habang meron namang 45 na panibagong...