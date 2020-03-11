More war materials, bomb making ingredients found in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – More war materials and bomb making ingredients were found by government forces in former encampments of IS linked gunmen overran by the Armed Forces of the Philippine a following a weeklong air and ground assaults.

Lt. Colonel Edwin Alburo, commander of the 57th Infantry Battalion, in his report to Colonel Jose Narciso, 601st brigade commander and Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon, 6th Infantry Division commander, said the war materials were found by 57th IB troopers in the mountains of Ampatuan, Maguindanao Tuesday afternoon.

The area where the war materials were found was the site where intense firefight erupted between government forces and Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF).

Air strikes and artillery bombardment were carried out against the BIFF. Aside from war materials, elements of 57th IB also recovered a black ISIS flag and personal things of the BIFF who fled heavy bombardment the past three days.

Fourteen BIFF and four soldiers died during the operation launched by Joint Task Force Central (JTFC) in Maguindanao mountains.

A total of 18 improvised explosive devices, bomb components and war materials were recovered in the clash sites.

Meanwhile, the local government of Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao has suspended classes in all levels as military air strikes against IS inspired intensified in the mountains of Ampatuan and Shariff Aguak towns Tuesday.

Shariff Aguak Mayor Engr. Marop Ampatuan ordered the suspension of classes while air strikes and bombardment were being launched from the town toward the mountains of Ampatuan and Datu Hofer.

“The Mayor is concern over the welfare of the schoolchildren in attending classes while the bombardment continues in the nearby towns of Ampatuan and Datu Hoffer Ampatuan, respectively that destructs the children and possibly may cause fear amongst them,” Datu Anwar Kuit Emblawa said in a statement.

However, Mayor Ampatuan said work continues in the municipal hall despite of the suspension of classes and reminded everyone to stay calm.