Moro woman put up “honesty bench” in Maguindanao to help the needy

COTABATO CITY – A resident of Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao is pushing for honesty in times of crisis.

Jowaira Hijab, a resident of Barangay Macaguiling, posted on her FB page about an honesty relief station by the road side.

A note states that anyone who has nothing to cook for today may pick one pack of relief goods. Another note reiterated the giver’s request: “One pack only per family so that we can help many families.”

“If there’s honesty stores in some areas where no attendants attend to buyers, Sultan Kudarat has “honesty relief station,” Hijab said.

The food packs are placed on bench in front of the AQ mart whose owner, a Muslim faithful, relies on the honesty of all who take the food packs.

“Nobody is tending to the bench, mostly poor living in Barangay Macaguiling avail of it,” said Anwar Musim, a resident who refused to take a pack saying “there are other people who are in need.”

“I am just happy to see this happening in time of crisis,” he said in the vernacular during a brief interview by phone. “Sana all,” he added, referring to current people's expression so more people doing the same thing for the needy.

In her FB posts, Miss Hijab said for those who failed to get one the other day, may come today (Friday) “so you will have something to cook for the day.”