MOST-BARMM offers scholarship

COTABATO CITY — The Ministry of Science and Technology of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region In Muslim Mindanao (MOST-BARMM) is calling for applicants for its science and technology study grant program.

Dubbed the Bangsamoro Assistance for Science Education (BASE) Program, the study grant will provide a monthly stipend of P 8,000 to incoming first year college students.

MOST-BARMM Minister and Member of Parliament Engineer Aida Silongan led the launch of the BASE Program in this city on Wednesday, July 1.

Silongan said that supporting science and technology students at tertiary level will greatly help them handle the financial challenges of college education.

She said that under the BASE Program MOST can accommodate at least 126 students at different fields of science and technology in college education.

BASE Program aims to “stimulate and entice talented Bangsamoro youths to pursue lifetime productive careers, and ensure adequate human resources in the fields of science and technology to help steer the country towards national progress.”

Interested applicants are advised to visit the ministry’s official website at most.bangsamoro.gov.ph and the deadline for application is on July 22, 2020, while the date of the qualifying exam will be on August 22, 2020.

Silongan also said MOST-BARMM will also support several schools in improving their capacities in teaching Science and Technology through training teachers and upgrading of science laboratories.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed by Silongan and with Minister Mohagher Iqbal of the Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education to formalize their partnership in implementing the BASE Program. Nash B. Maulana