Motorcycles of abusive motorists destroyed as punishment 

COTABATO CITY --- Here is a warning that could really scare abusive motorists in Guindulungan town in Maguindanao.

Three heavily customized motorcycles with illegal noisy mufflers seized from motorists apprehended Sunday for drag racing were destroyed Monday on order of Guindulungan Mayor Midpantao Midtimbang, Jr.

The mayor said his tough action was meant to warn residents of Guindulungan of what could happen to their modified motorcycles if they continue using noisy mufflers and disregard highway safety regulations.

“They cannot race on any thoroughfare in our municipality,” Midtimbang said.

Midtimbang’s action that went viral on Facebook earned for him praises from different motorcycle clubs advocating for traffic safety and road courtesy among members.

Midtimbang, who is still in his early 30s, said he will use a backhoe to destroy impounded motorcycles next time.