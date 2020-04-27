  Monday Apr, 27 2020 06:33:16 PM

Motorcycles of abusive motorists destroyed as punishment 

Local News • 15:00 PM Mon Apr 27, 2020
41
By: 
John M. Unson
The three motorcycles were destroyed in the presence of owners. (Contributed photo) 

COTABATO CITY --- Here is a warning that could really scare abusive motorists in Guindulungan town in Maguindanao.

Three heavily customized motorcycles with illegal noisy mufflers seized from motorists apprehended Sunday for drag racing were destroyed Monday on order of Guindulungan Mayor Midpantao Midtimbang, Jr.

The mayor said his tough action was meant to warn residents of Guindulungan of what could happen to their modified motorcycles if they continue using noisy mufflers and disregard highway safety regulations.

“They cannot race on any thoroughfare in our municipality,” Midtimbang said.

Midtimbang’s action that went viral on Facebook earned for him praises from different motorcycle clubs advocating for traffic safety and road courtesy among members.

Midtimbang, who is still in his early 30s, said he will use a backhoe to destroy impounded motorcycles next time.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BARMM frontliners admit getting threats while contact-tracing COVID-19 possible patients

COTABATO CITY -  The Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOH-BARMM) has admitted thet its frontliners and...

Maguindanao town mayor's sub-office attacked by gunmen

COTABATO City - Some 30 armed men went into rampage Monday morning and destroyed the sub-office of Talitay Mayor MOner Sabal in Barangay...

Motorcycles of abusive motorists destroyed as punishment 

COTABATO CITY --- Here is a warning that could really scare abusive motorists in Guindulungan town in Maguindanao.

Three heavily customized...

Catamco: COVID-19 problem will not dampen zeal of fasting Muslims  

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- The resilience of Moro residents in North Cotabato and elsewhere will help them get through the Ramadhan season amid the COVID-...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (April 27, 2020)

NEWSCAST

7:00 AM

HEADLINES:

1. MGA PASYENTENG gumaling sa COVID-19 sa bansa, dumarami pa!

2. WANTED...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208