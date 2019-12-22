Motorist from Maguindanao dies in Leyte highway mishap

LEYTE - A village chair and two others were killed in a highway mishap Saturday in Abuyog, Leyte involving a Toyota Fortuner sports utility vehicle and a Canter truck.

The head-on collision occured along a well paved road and during light to heavy downpour on Saturday morning.

Abuyog police identified the victims as Peter Japson, truck driver and village chairperson of Libertad Village in Abuyog town, and his wife-passenger Evelyn Japson.

Ins Malang, a resident of Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao who was a passenger of Toyora Fortuner, also died.

Police investigation showed that Japson was driving his white Canter truck with Evelyn and three other passengers from Abuyog to Baybay City when it collided head on with Toyota Fortuner driven by Sala Abusamah with Malang and two other passengers.

Police said the incident happened along the national highway in Barangay Balinsasayao in Abuyog.

Responding police and villagers rushed all the victims to Abuyog District Hospital where Japson, his wife, and Malang were declared dead on arrival.