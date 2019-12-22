  Sunday Dec, 22 2019 02:05:21 PM

Motorist from Maguindanao dies in Leyte highway mishap

Local News • 07:45 AM Sun Dec 22, 2019
62
By: 
Edgar Madriaga
Photos courtesy of Jerome Anthony Vapor

LEYTE - A village chair and two others were killed in a highway mishap Saturday in Abuyog, Leyte involving a Toyota Fortuner sports utility vehicle and a Canter truck.

The head-on collision occured along a well paved road and during light to heavy downpour on Saturday morning.

Abuyog police identified the victims as Peter Japson, truck driver and village chairperson of Libertad Village in Abuyog town, and his wife-passenger Evelyn Japson.

Ins Malang, a resident of Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao who was a passenger of Toyora Fortuner, also died.

Police investigation showed that Japson was driving his white Canter truck with Evelyn and three other passengers from Abuyog to Baybay City when it collided head on with Toyota Fortuner driven by Sala Abusamah with Malang and two other passengers.

Police said the incident happened along the national highway in Barangay Balinsasayao in Abuyog.

Responding police and villagers rushed all the victims to Abuyog District Hospital where Japson, his wife, and Malang were declared dead on arrival.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Motorist from Maguindanao dies in Leyte highway mishap

LEYTE - A village chair and two others were killed in a highway mishap Saturday in Abuyog, Leyte involving a Toyota Fortuner sports utility...

Remembering 4 record events in 2019

COTABATO CITY --- Southerners will remember 2019 as the year capped off with four important events that surely are to become part of...

Magelco sub-offices, payment centers open for payment on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays

COTABATO CITY - The Maguindanao Electric Coooperative (Magelco) today announced that its sub offices and payment centers across the province will...

Isabela City’s SEA Games medalist hailed

COTABATO CITY --- He was honored for having brought home fame and honor.

Who is he? Joel Villanueva Delos Reyes, who won a silver medal in...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Dec. 21.19)

NEWSCAST

DECEMBER 21, 2019 (SAT)
7:00 AM

HEADLINES:

1. Ilan...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208